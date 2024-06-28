Courier Capital LLC Acquires 11,784 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.53. 217,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,180. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

