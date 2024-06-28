Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,948 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 334,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,650. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

