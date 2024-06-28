Courier Capital LLC Buys 121,233 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of FISI stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 262,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISI

Financial Institutions Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.