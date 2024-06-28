Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,145,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

