Courier Capital LLC Has $89.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $89,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after buying an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

