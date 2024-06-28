Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,503. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

