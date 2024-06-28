Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.94. 2,504,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,191. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

