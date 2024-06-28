Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $434.86. The company had a trading volume of 981,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,831. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

