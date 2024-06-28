Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,813. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.