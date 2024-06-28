Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

