Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 8,505,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,064. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.