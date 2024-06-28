Courier Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.62. 10,526,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

