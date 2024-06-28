Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.77. 1,605,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

