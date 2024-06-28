Courier Capital LLC Sells 8,605 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. 929,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

