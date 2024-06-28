Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.88. 94,829,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,325,992. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.