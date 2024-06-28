Creditcoin Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $159.03 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

