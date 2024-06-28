Cronos 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.47 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $8.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00046510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.