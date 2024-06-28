CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $3,028,794.23 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.