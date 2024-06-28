CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $393.29 and last traded at $390.85. 709,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,131,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 737.47, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,157,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

