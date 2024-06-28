CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 7,959 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

NYSE CTO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

