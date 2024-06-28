Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMI traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.68. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

