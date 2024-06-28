CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CVS Group Price Performance

CVSGF remained flat at $13.75 during midday trading on Friday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

