Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,813. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

