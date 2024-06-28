Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $202.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,419. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

