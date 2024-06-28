Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 404,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.