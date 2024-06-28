Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ remained flat at $19.18 during trading hours on Friday. 251,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,947. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

