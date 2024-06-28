Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 1,422,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

