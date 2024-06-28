Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 305,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $502.52. 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,458. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

