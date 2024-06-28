Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 899 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

