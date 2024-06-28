Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $854,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $298.53. 635,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

