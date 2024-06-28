Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.64. 41,081 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

