Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Argus from $186.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.24.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.