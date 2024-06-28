Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 900,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 568,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

