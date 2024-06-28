Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 34,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 169,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

