Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $155.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

