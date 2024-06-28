Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 2.5%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €27.00 ($29.03) and last traded at €27.00 ($29.03). 16,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.70 ($29.78).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.