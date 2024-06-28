dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $11,189.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00119936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 407% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,034,980 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99210457 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $51,292.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

