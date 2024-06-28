DigiByte (DGB) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $142.77 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,531.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00631172 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00119855 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009387 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00039110 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00271073 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042531 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00074070 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,096,647,233 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
