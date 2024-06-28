Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of DMRC opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.62. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digimarc news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $235,887. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

