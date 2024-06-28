Dignity Gold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $434,386.28 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $434,386.28 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.22363337 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $519,785.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.