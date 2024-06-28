Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

