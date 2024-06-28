Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 80,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,862. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

