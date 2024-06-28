Dohj LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $238.21. 1,525,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,953. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

