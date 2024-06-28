Dohj LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $52.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,663,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

