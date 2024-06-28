Dohj LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

