Dohj LLC Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dohj LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

