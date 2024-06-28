Dohj LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EAGG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 50,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $47.96.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.