Dohj LLC Purchases 109,541 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

SMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 16,775 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

