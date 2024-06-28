Dohj LLC Sells 239 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. 672,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.