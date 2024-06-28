Dohj LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,169,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,998,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.